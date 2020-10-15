Cops quit after corruption probe in Detroit drug unit

DETROIT (AP) — An investigation of corruption in a Detroit police drug unit has led to resignations, a firing and other discipline, officials said Wednesday.

The internal investigation uncovered about 50 cases of officers lying in search warrant affidavits, cash stolen from drug raids and overtime fraud, Chief James Craig said.

The corruption has "led to a significant lack of criminal prosecution of armed drug dealers,” Craig said.

He said local and federal prosecutors are looking at the alleged acts as possible criminal cases.

At least seven officers have quit so far, one has been fired and two others have been suspended, the chief said.

“When you talk about a corruption probe of this magnitude, it starts with failed supervision,” Craig said. “It appears nobody was paying attention.”

The investigation, called Operation Clean Sweep, was started in August 2019 when police raided their own drug unit. Craig said it's not over.

He said all drug search warrants now must be approved by a deputy chief. A lieutenant must be present when searches are performed.