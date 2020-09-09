Coralville police name officer who shot man during standoff

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Coralville police on Wednesday identified the officer who shot a man who pointed a gun at officers during a standoff last week.

Police said officer Joshua Van Brocklin fired the two shots that hit Joseph George Maser in the upper torso on Sept. 3 at a Corvallie home. Maser, 47, of Coralville was taken to an Iowa City hospital, and police have declined to release his condition.

Van Brocklin has worked in the Coralville Police Department for 14 years. Van Brocklin agreed to a voluntary interview with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. When an inquiry into the shooting is completed, it will be forwarded to the Johnson County attorney.