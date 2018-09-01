Corn maze, an annual harbinger of fall opens in Middlefield

The corn maze at Lyman Orchards has two miles of pathways on nearly four acres of corn crop and trivia questions at 32 Reeds Gap Road in Middlefield.

Deb Crego (left) and Annie Schneider look for the way out at Lyman Orchards' corn maze in Middlefield.

Mark, Madeline and Kristen Levesque come to the end Monday at Lyman Orchards' corn maze in Middlefield.

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — An annual harbinger of fall is open in Middlefield.

Lyman Orchard's corn maze runs from Saturday through Nov. 4.

The 4-acre maze features two miles of pathways through the corn stalks with over 100 decision points.

Workers plant the maze each year with a different theme. This year, it is "Dancing With the Stars."

Orchard owners say they are donating a dollar of every admission to the American Cancer Society.

The 1,000-acre orchard has been around for 277 years and is touted as one of the oldest family-run businesses in the United States.