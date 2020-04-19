Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma near 2,600 with 140 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is now near 2,600 with one additional death, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Sunday.

There are at least 2,599 cases and 140 deaths as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, an increase from at least 2,570 cases and 139 deaths reported Saturday, according to the department.

The latest death is a woman in Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma who was 65-or older, the department said.

There are 23 deaths reported in Oklahoma County, 22 in Tulsa County and 21 in Cleveland County.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

