Coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma rise by 16 to a total of 67

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — There are 16 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma and nearly 150 new cases, the state Department of Health said Tuesday.

Sixty-seven Oklahomans have died and at least 1,472 have tested positive for the virus, up from 51 deaths and more than 1,300 cases reported Monday, according to the department.

The deaths include a man in the 18-35 age range, two women aged 50-64 and eight women and five men 65 or older.

Six of the deaths were in Tulsa County, which now leads the state with 14 total deaths.

“I'm starting to hate this virus, I hope you do too,” said Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa City/County Health Department, while urging residents to stay home, socially distance themselves and wash their hands.

The state Department of Education said the U.S. Department of Education has granted a preliminary waiver allowing public schools in the state to begin spending available federal funding on COVID-19 related programs, including distance learning and teacher training.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.