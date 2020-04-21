Coronavirus in Fairfield: 33 deaths, 300 cases

FAIRFIELD — There are 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Fairfield, and 33 residents have died after contracting the disease, according to First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

In a post on Facebook on Monday night, Kupchick said Connecticut had 19,815 confirmed cases. She said 1,919 people had been hospitalized and 1,331 deaths have been associated with the virus.

In Fairfield County, she said there are 8,320 confirmed cases with 512 associated deaths.