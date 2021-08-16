Coroner releases autopsy report on Ohio teen shot by police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner on Monday released autopsy results in the case of a 16-year-old girl shot and killed by police earlier this year.

Ma'Kiah Bryant was shot in April by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon as she swung a knife at a young woman, just seconds after pushing another woman to the ground. Bryant was Black and Reardon is white. Police were responding to a 911 call made from Bryant's foster home about a group of girls threatening to stab members of the household.