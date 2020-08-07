Corrections investigators arrest sergeant at Florence prison

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation And Reentry sergeant assigned to a state prison in Florence has been arrested and accused of crimes that include sexual assault, kidnapping and sexual abuse, the department said.

Jason McClelland, 47, was arrested Thursday night by department investigators and booked into the Pinal County jail in Florence, the department said in a statement.

The statement didn't provide any details on the alleged offenses, and department representatives didn't immediately respond to a callback request by The Associated Press.

Pinal County Attorney's Office spokesman Trevor Smith said that office was reviewing a submission provided by department officials but that he could not immediately provide any additional information on the matter.

The department’s statement said it “does not tolerate inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

Jail records indicated that McClelland remained in custody Friday. Online court records didn't list an attorney for McClelland who could comment on his behalf.