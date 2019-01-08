Council Bluffs fire chief: Body found in burned apartment

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Officials in western Iowa say a body has been found by firefighters in an apartment where they were fighting a fire.

Omaha, Nebraska, television station KETV reports that the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment in Council Bluffs. Fire Chief Justin James says crews were able to get the fire under control shortly after the blaze was reported around 3 p.m. Once inside, firefighters found the body.

Authorities have not named the victim or said whether the body was that of a man or a woman.

The fire remains under investigation, and officials are working to determine the victim's cause of death.

___

Information from: KETV-TV, http://www.ketv.com