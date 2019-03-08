Council OKs legal fees for embattled Honolulu prosecutor

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu City Council has approved hiring a law firm to represent the city's prosecutor against an impeachment effort launched when he became a target in a federal corruption investigation.

The council voted 5-2 Friday to pay up to $75,000 to represent Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro.

Kaneshiro is on paid leave after the state attorney general called for him to step down because he received a letter from the Justice Department informing him he's an investigation target. He earns about $171,000 annually.

The investigation has resulted in indictments against former Kaneshiro deputy Katherine Kealoha, her husband ex-Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and current and former officers.

The target letter prompted a businessman to file the impeachment petition against Kaneshiro. A court hearing on the petition is scheduled for Monday.