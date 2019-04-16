Council votes to close 123-year-old bridge in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Burlington City Council has decided to make a deteriorating bridge off-limits to bicyclists and pedestrians, years after officials shut down the bridge to other vehicle traffic.

The Hawk Eye reports that the council voted Monday to close Cascade Bridge to pedestrian and bicycle traffic after receiving the recommendation from Calhoon-Burns, a West Des Moines-based engineering firm. Calhoon-Burns determined in its report that the 123-year-old bridge is in poor condition and could be a threat to safety.

Cascade was closed in 2008 when its load rating was found to be less than 4 tons. In 2010, the council chose to reopen the bridge to pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

The decision has left some residents frustrated that little has been done to repair or replace the bridge.

