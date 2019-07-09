https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/County-Coroner-At-least-4-bodies-found-in-14082074.php
County Coroner: At least 4 bodies found in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio coroner's office says an investigation is underway into the discovery of at least four bodies in Cleveland.
Chris Harris is a spokesman for the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner's Office. He said Tuesday morning that investigators were on the scene on the city's east side.
Harris said he couldn't provide details about ages or gender. A message was left with the Cleveland police department.
Multiple media outlets reported that one person was found dead with multiple gunshots in a field or vacant lot on the east side.
