County officials say improvements ongoing at troubled jail

CLEVELAND (AP) — County administrators in Cleveland say improvements have reduced the time inmates are locked down in their cells at a troubled jail where a U.S. Marshal's Service report said conditions were unsanitary, inhumane and unsafe.

Cleveland.com reports Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Executive Armond Budish (BYOO'-dish) and other officials told the media site the county is recruiting more corrections officers, has increased their pay, and is seeking to hire an outside food vendor.

The U.S. Marshal's report released in November said staff shortages routinely led to lockdowns exceeding 24 hours.

Other improvements including new stackable bunks to prevent inmates from sleeping on floors and ongoing maintenance and repairs like painting and cleaning of air vents.

The jail is the subject of an FBI civil rights investigation. Two former wardens have been indicted.

___

