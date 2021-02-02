County still refusing demand by Arizona Senate on election

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is again refusing to buckle to pressure from Republicans who control the Arizona Senate and turn over elections equipment and ballots from November's general election.
The Republican-dominated board on Tuesday let a noon deadline for complying with a Senate subpoena pass without acting after hearing from their attorneys. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Warren Peterson, warned of “serious legal consequences” if the board continues to drag its feet.