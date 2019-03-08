https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Couple-charged-with-disorderly-conduct-after-13668165.php
Couple charged with disorderly conduct after dispute
FAIRFIELD — Noelle Anastasia, 29, and Jesus Varela-Montes, 38, were both charged with disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute that got physical.
According to police, Anastasia and Varela-Montes — both Fairfield residents — were involved in a physical altercation that involved a scuffle over a phone that was eventually smashed.
The individuals were charged with disorderly conduct. Both were released on a promise to appear in court March 4.
humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
