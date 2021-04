A couple who enjoyed New Hampshire's outdoors left $144,000 from their estate to the state Fish and Game Department for its K-9 and endangered wildlife programs.

Clarence and Gertrude Sleeper, of Littleton, traveled through New England and other areas, skied, gardened, and had three dogs. They died in December 2019 in what was determined to be a murder-suicide after both had suffered health issues and limited mobility, the Caledonian-Record reported.