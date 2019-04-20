Couple to wed at Ohio airport bag claim where they first met

CLEVELAND (AP) — Proving life and love can be a carousel, a couple is marrying at the Ohio airport baggage claim where they met 12 years ago.

Michelle Belleau's boss sent her to pick up Ron Peterson at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 2007. A long-distance relationship developed, with Belleau in Cleveland and Peterson in Los Angeles. Now they're getting married Saturday at a spot Belleau says "couldn't be more perfect," The Plain Dealer reports .

Belleau says airports became happy and sad places for the couple as they'd reunite and then too quickly have to depart. She has since moved to California.

Southwest Airlines has agreed to move arriving bags to another carousel to make way for the ceremony. Belleau says it took time to convince Hopkins officials to let them marry there.