Court hearing may decide whether Roswell lawsuit can proceed

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A court hearing Monday may decide whether a lawsuit against the city of Roswell and the New Mexico Environment Department should proceed.

The widow of local businessman and former Golden Gloves boxer Raymond Anaya filed the lawsuit last November.

The Roswell Daily Record reports that the city and state Environment Department have asked for dismissal of the case.

Lynda Anaya alleges the two entities were negligent in their responsibilities by failing to give proper notification to her and her husband about pollutants that she contends contributed to his death and to the health problems that he experienced prior to November 2017 death at age 73.

Lynda Anaya also alleges her husband’s health problems and death were caused by or related to the chemicals used by various dry cleaners in the area where the couple ran their consulting and tax services building.

The newspaper says the commercial building is one one of four locations in the city that is part of a Superfund site that's considered a known area of contamination.