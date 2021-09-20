Court order sought to end mask mandate in Vegas-area schools

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Parents of students in the Las Vegas area who filed a lawsuit last month challenging Nevada’s COVID-19 mask mandate are now seeking an emergency court allowing children to attend school without masks.

The lawsuit was filed against Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and the Clark County School District said the district’s current policy requiring masks in school regardless of vaccination status is causing “massive” emotional harm and psychological distress to students who must wear the masks six to eight hours a day.