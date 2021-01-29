Court tosses murder conviction over fire in secret tunnels

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court on Friday overturned a wealthy stock trader's conviction on a murder charge in the fiery death of a man who was secretly helping him dig tunnels for a nuclear bunker beneath a home in a tony suburb of Washington, D.C.
Daniel Beckwitt, 29, was sentenced in 2019 to nine years in prison after a jury convicted him of second-degree “depraved heart” murder and involuntary manslaughter for the death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra, who was burned beyond recognition in the September 2017 fire at Beckwitt's home.