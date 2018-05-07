Courts: 2 GOP Idaho candidates to stay on ballot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two former Idaho lawmakers previously kicked off the upcoming May 15 ballot due to residency concerns have been given second chances to once again run for legislative seats.

According to an Idaho judge on Monday, former Republican state Rep. Phil Hart will be allowed to appear on the ballot after the Secretary of State's office deemed he hadn't lived long enough in the seat to qualify as valid candidate.

Hart is running against incumbent GOP Rep. Paul Shepherd in Legislative District 7.

Monday's decision follows last week's court ruling restoring former Republican state Rep. Kathy Sims to the primary ballot after she had been briefly removed for the same reasons as Hart.

Sims is running in the open District 4 seat against Republican Tony Wisniewski.

The secretary of state's office didn't immediately return a request for comment.