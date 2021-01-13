'Cover up of cover-up' still led to downsized Russian ban

The highest court in sports blasted Russia for engaging in “a cover up of the cover-up” in another desperate attempt to deny culpability for a state-sponsored doping scheme, while also justifying its decision to reduce the country's punishments at the next two Olympics.
The Associated Press obtained a copy of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's 186-page decision for the case it ruled on last month between the Russians and the World Anti-Doping Agency. The decision is expected to be made public this week.