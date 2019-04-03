Coyote that attacked Vermont couple positive for rabies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's top Fish and Wildlife official says a coyote that attacked a Salisbury couple outside their home tested positive for rabies.

Commissioner Louis Porter said Wednesday that the animal attacked the husband and wife on Monday.

Porter says both people were bitten by the coyote and they are now undergoing shots to prevent rabies.

The coyote started lunging at the couple after they were returning to their home from their barn. The husband later shot and killed the coyote.

The local game warden then sent the carcass for testing. The Vermont Health Department confirmed Wednesday that the coyote was rabid.

Porter says that while coyote attacks on humans in Vermont are rare, they are not unknown.