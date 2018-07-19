Cramer appointed to help with farm bill talks

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer has been named to a conference committee to work out differences between the House and Senate versions of the 2018 farm bill.

The legislation would renew farm programs such as crop subsidies, insurance and land conservation. The negotiations come amid low commodity prices and farmers increasingly are worried that trade disputes may depress commodity prices further.

Cramer says he doesn't see a quick resolution to the trade disputes.

Cramer says proposed changes to food stamps are the biggest obstacle in the farm bill negotiations. The House wants to tighten work requirements for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The Senate version largely avoided any changes to the program.

The Senate has not named its conferees.