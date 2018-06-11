Cramer faces little-known opponent in Senate primary

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Before U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer can get to one of this year's biggest Senate races, he first needs to survive Tuesday's primary election.

Cramer isn't expected to face much of a test in the Republican primary against Thomas O'Neill, an Air Force veteran who didn't mount a serious campaign.

Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp awaits the winner in a race seen as pivotal to Senate control.

The only other primary race of note is the GOP battle for the House seat Cramer is vacating. State Sen. Kelly Armstrong has the party's endorsement and far more money than his opponents.

Voter turnout is typically small in the primary, and there are no statewide ballot questions, which may make it tougher to lure voters to the polls.