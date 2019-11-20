Crater Lake road system listed in national historic register

CRATER LAKE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the Army Corps of Engineers Road System at Crater Lake National Park is among Oregon’s latest entries in the National Register of Historic Places.

Park officials said Tuesday that the National Park Service accepted the nomination Aug. 12.

The nomination centered on a previously little-known effort by the Army Corps of Engineers in highway engineering and construction that happened from 1910 to 1919 in the park.

The Army Corps of Engineers Road System, a precursor to the historic Rim Drive, is significant for its association with the earliest period of highway engineering in Oregon.

The road system was the first federally funded and supervised highway project in Oregon and is the only road project in Oregon attributed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The road system is the fourth historic district listed at Crater Lake National Park, with others at Rim Village, Park Headquarters, and along Rim Drive.