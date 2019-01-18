Crew clearing huge avalanche that closed highway

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Crews are clearing away a massive avalanche that closed a state highway in a Utah canyon.

Authorities said the slide had been triggered on purpose to clear unstable snow, but it roared out of control and blanketed U.S. Highway 189 with more than 30 feet of snow in Provo Canyon.

The Utah Department of Transportation crew had closed the road before triggering the slide and no one was hurt.

Spokesman John Gleason says authorities are relieved the snow came down when no one was on the road.