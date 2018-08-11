Crew member's mother given life ring from missing ship

WILTON, Maine (AP) — The Maine mother of a crew member who was killed in the 2015 sinking of the cargo ship El Faro says she recently received one of the ship's life rings that had washed ashore in the Bahamas.

News Center Maine reports that Deb Roberts' son Michael Holland had served on the ship when it sank in Puerto Rico during a hurricane. The 33 crew members died.

A husband of one of Roberts' co-workers found the orange life ring.

Roberts says the life ring is "a really big piece of Mike and the entire El Faro crew and it means so much to me to be the keeper of it. Not only for Mike, but for all the other 32 crew members, too."

Information from: WCSH-TV, http://www.wcsh6.com