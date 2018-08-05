Crews battle fires in Washington state, Idaho

DAVENPORT, Wash. (AP) — Crews continued to battle a wildfire in eastern Washington state Sunday that has burned two structures and threatens about 60 others, while a fire in Idaho moves into steep terrain.

The fire near Davenport, Washington, started on Thursday and continued to grow to about 7.3 square miles (19 square kilometers).

Fire spokeswoman Catherine Koele says the blaze is burning in tall grass and timber, and has threatened wheat fields.

The fire was zero-percent contained as of Sunday morning. She says fire officials' biggest concerns are the southwest corner and the wind.

Some people near the so-called Angels Springs Fire have been warned that they should be ready to evacuate, and some have been ordered to leave the area.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office has been updating evacuation information on its Facebook page .

Koele says the only injuries associated with the firefighting efforts have been bee stings.

Meanwhile, other fires continue to burn in other parts of Washington and Idaho.

A lightning-sparked fire near Twisp, Washington, has burned about 12 square miles (31 square kilometers), but had minimal movement overnight.

The fire burning in the Crescent Mountain and Gilbert areas was producing a lot of smoke, but no immediate evacuations were in effect Sunday morning. That could change if the wind picks up.

In Idaho, crews continued to protect structures in the Rattlesnake Creek fire. It has burned 6.7 square miles (17.3 square kilometers) and was about 42 percent contained on Sunday.

Private property and structures in the Pollock, Pinehurst, Hillman Basin, and Whitewater Wilderness Ranch Estates areas remain threatened.

The Idaho and Adams county sheriff's office are posting updates on the fire on their Facebook pages.

The Sharps fire near Bellevue, Idaho, spread Saturday due to gusty winds and moved into rugged terrain. It covered about 100 square miles (259 square kilometers) on Sunday, and was about 44 percent contained.

Fire continues to grow into the Sawtooth National Forest toward Swede Peak and Morman Hill.