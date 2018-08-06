Crews nearing full containment of Ore. complex of wildfires

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The state Department of Forestry says a complex of wildfires burning since mid-July in southwestern Oregon is now more than 80 percent contained.

The agency said in a news release Monday that crews using infrared scanners to detect pockets of heat near containment lines are finding fewer hot spots. Extinguishing the remaining the ones is at the top of the agenda for crews on Monday.

No hot spots pose a threat to the fire's control lines.

The fires known as the Garner complex are expected to be fully contained by week's end. The lightning-sparked blazes have cost more than $40 million to fight.