Crews prepare to shift lanes of Interstate 20 in work zone
LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Construction crews hope to finish a major traffic shift as they work to widen Interstate 20 in South Carolina.
Rain has delayed the shift for a few days, but the state Department of Transportation says it hopes crews can finish the new traffic pattern this weekend in its I-20 work zone west of Columbia.
Crews will separate the left lane from the right lane of eastbound I-20 for more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) starting before the state Highway 6 exit.
The right lane will be able to exit on Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 1. The left lane will have no exits.
Similar traffic shifts were done on I-20 east of Columbia when it was expanded to three lanes in each direction.
