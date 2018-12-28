Crews remove wreckage of Sioux Falls fatal plane crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Crews have removed the wreckage of a plane crash in Sioux Falls that killed the two people on board.

Police said Thursday that a company contracted by federal investigators has finished recovery efforts and that the area around the crash site has been reopened.

The crash on Tuesday killed Vaughn and JoAnn Meyer, a Sioux Falls couple known for their philanthropy. Both were 68 years old.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which happened in a residential neighborhood. No one on the ground was hurt.

Wentworth Aircraft Inc. of Crystal, Minnesota, began clearing the wreckage Wednesday night. Police say the company is contracted by the NTSB.

The Argus Leader reports the plane parts will be taken to Minneapolis for investigation.