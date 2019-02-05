Crews searching for 9-year-old girl who went missing in cold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say more than 100 people are searching for a 9-year-old girl who ran away from a residential youth home amid frigid weather in South Dakota.

Investigators say the girl wasn't wearing a coat when she slipped away from the Children's Home Society on Sunday morning near Rapid City. The temperature in the area was about 29 degrees (negative 1.7 Celsius) at the time.

Pennington County sheriff's deputies have been going door-to door-speaking with neighbors. Crews are also looking in outbuildings, hay bales, log piles and other spaces.

Authorities say a couple who saw the girl were able to give investigators a better timeline of events. The search Tuesday was focused on a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of the facility's home campus.