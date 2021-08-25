Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe SAM METZ and BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press Aug. 25, 2021 Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 1:04 a.m.
1 of24 Diane Nelson and her husband Rick, discuss the approaching Caldor Fire that threatens their home on Fallen Leaf Lake near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The couple were planning to host their daughter's wedding at the home on the picturesque lake, but cancelled it due to the smoke. They have spent the last two days coordinating with their wedding planner to move the wedding to the Bay Area. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A California fire that gutted hundreds of homes advanced toward Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as thousands of firefighters tried to box in the flames and tourists who hoped to boat or swim found themselves looking at thick yellow haze instead of alpine scenery.
The Caldor Fire was less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of the lake that straddles the California-Nevada state line. The fire was eating its way through rugged timberlands and was “knocking on the door” of the Lake Tahoe basin, California’s state fire chief Thom Porter warned this week.
Written By
SAM METZ and BRIAN MELLEY