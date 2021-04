DENVER (AP) — Rescuers were trying to reach a downed airplane in the foothills of Colorado's Rocky Mountain on Sunday after the wreckage was spotted by search crews in the air.

The search began after authorities received an emergency beacon notification just after 8 p.m. Saturday night from an area about 45 miles northwest of Colorado Springs. The crash was in the area of the Wigwam Creek hiking trail, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.