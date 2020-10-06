Critics question police response to unpermitted Trump parade

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Critics are questioning the police response to an unpermitted parade in support of President Donald Trump through the heart of Omaha that witnesses say blocked traffic and ran through red lights.

The Sunday afternoon parade along Dodge Street was made up of trucks and vehicles flying Trump flags and signs, and some of them were driving recklessly, witnesses said. Callers to 911 also reported that cross traffic was blocked by parade participants on motorcycles.

Parade participants had left by the time officers responded to reports of a parade, police told the Omaha World-Herald. Police confirmed caravan participants had not secured a parade permit beforehand.

“If it happens again and if officers make contact with the drivers, they can be cited for their traffic violations,” Omaha Police Lt. Sherie Thomas said.

Critics say the lack of citations contrasts starkly with mass arrests made earlier this year in Omaha of those protesting police brutality and racial injustice.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska noted that Omaha police cited obstruction of roadways in arresting more than 100 Black Lives Matter protesters on July 25 who were peacefully walking along Farnam Street. Prosecutors later dismissed most of those charges.

Danielle Conrad, director of ACLU Nebraska, said police should “put their personal beliefs and biases aside” and provide equal treatment to residents.