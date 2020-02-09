Crowd remembers lives lost in 2010 plant explosion

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Politicians called for action to make workplaces safer as they gathered Sunday to mark the 10th anniversary of a deadly explosion at a Connecticut natural gas plant.

The memorial service was held near the Kleen Energy Systems plant in Middletown to honor the six lives lost in the Feb. 7, 2010 explosion.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal told the crowd that those killed “didn’t give their lives. Their lives were taken from them as a result of a workplace that was unsafe,” The Hartford Courant reported.

“We can grieve the dead, but we need to fight like hell for the living,” Blumenthal said.

Politicians were joined at the remembrance event by labor union members and family members of those who were killed in the explosion.

“The love my father showed me was enough to last multiple lifetimes,” said Dylan Crabb, whose father, Ronald Crabb, was killed. “And even though he may not be here physically, he’ll always be my side, forever.”

The explosion occurred during construction of the plant. Authorities said crews were using natural gas at a high pressure to clean out pipes and something sparked an explosion.

Initially five men were pronounced dead and dozens injured. A sixth man later died from his injuries.