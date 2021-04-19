Cuba's Communist Party chooses Miguel Díaz-Canel as leader April 19, 2021 Updated: April 19, 2021 11:32 a.m.
HAVANA (AP) — In many ways, Cuba's new maximum leader is nothing like those who have governed the island for the past six decades.
Miguel Díaz-Canel was never a guerrilla fighter and was for only a few years, like all Cubans of his generation, a soldier. He rose peacefully and diligently through the approved channels. And he isn't named Castro.