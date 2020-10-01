Cummings: Fairfield Ludlowe High closed on Friday

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Ludlowe High School will be closed on Friday.

In a message to families on Thursday evening, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings said there were no new cases of coronavirus to report on Thursday, but that the district was being cautious.

The announcement comes after the school was closed Wednesday and Thursday when officials learned of three new cases among members of the school community. Fairfield Ludlowe High was also closed on Monday earlier in the week and Thursday and Friday last week.

The closures have been a result of positive cases popping up in the Ludlowe community. In a letter to families on Wednesday morning, Cummings said the new cases were not related to the ones identified last week.

“For the second week in a row, we find ourselves having to deal with the consequences of our students participating in weekend activities without masks and without appropriate social distancing,” Cummings said. “In this case, it wasn’t parties, but seemingly innocent activities like playing pick-up football or basketball, or any sponsored event.”

According to data from the district on Thursday, 20 Ludlowe students have tested positive for COVID-19. It also said 81 students and five staff members are in quarantine.

While Ludlowe High is the only school where positive cases have been identified, the district reports that Fairfield Warde High School, Roger Ludlowe Middle School, Tomlinson Middle School, McKinley Elementary School, Osborn Hill Elementary School and Riverfield School have individuals in quarantine.