Fairfield Ludlowe High School students attend a class during the first day of school for Fairfield Public Schools in Fairfield, Conn., on Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020.

Cummings: Ludlowe student tests positive for coronavirus

FAIRFIELD — A student enrolled at Fairfield Ludlowe High School has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Superintendent Mike Cummings.

In a message to families and staff on Tuesday afternoon, Cummings said the individual had not been in the building in the past 72 hours and has not been in close contact with anyone in the school community for two days prior to testing.

“Therefore, there’s no need for anyone at FLHS to self-quarantine and school will remain open,” he said.

If there was a need for anyone to self-quarantine, Cummings said, they would be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team.

“CDC and Connecticut Department of Public Health protocols require that anyone testing positive remain in isolation for at least 10 days,” he said. “Information related to case investigations is confidential and private health information will not be disclosed by FPS or Fairfield Health Department.”

Cummings said health and safety protocols were followed in consultation with Health Department Director Sands Cleary and Nursing Supervisor Jill Mitchell.

“The safety of our community is our priority,” he said. “We are monitoring this situation closely and will continue to keep you informed of any changes or additional information.”

The announcement comes on the day the Board of Education is scheduled have a discussion about a full reopening of Fairfield Public Schools. The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and will be streamed via FairTV.