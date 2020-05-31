Cuomo: Virus deaths in NY approaching very low level

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — With coronavirus deaths continuing to decline in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed hope Sunday that the state is approaching a level where fatalities are perhaps not eliminated but are very few.

There were 56 COVID-19 deaths in New York on Saturday, “which in this absurd reality we live in is very, very good news,” Cuomo said. While noting a slight uptick in the three-day average of new coronavirus hospital admissions, Cuomo said the number is declining overall.

Cuomo devoted most of his daily coronavirus briefing Sunday to discussing the ongoing protests against police brutality which, while mostly peaceful, have spurred violent outbursts that left police cars burned, businesses vandalized and hundreds of people arrested from New York City to Buffalo.

He speculated that the unrest might have been enhanced, in part, by pent-up frustration and agitation over coronavirus lockdowns.