Cuomo campaign pins blame for Cynthia Nixon flier on staffer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's campaign says a campaign worker created a mailer questioning Cynthia Nixon's support for Jewish people.

The widely condemned flier came out days before Thursday's Democratic primary matchup between Cuomo and Nixon, a longtime activist and former "Sex and the City" star.

It says Nixon opposes Jewish school funding, supports boycotts of Israel and is silent on rising antisemitism.

Nixon has two Jewish children and says the mailer is wrong. She's asked Cuomo to apologize for what she calls "sleazy politics."

The state Democratic Party funded the mailer after Cuomo contributed $2.5 million.

Cuomo has denied knowing about the mailer. His campaign spokeswoman said Tuesday that someone working on "constituent outreach" created the mailer. She said changes would be made to prevent similar incidents in the future.