Cyclist and US House candidate: Misconduct claims are false

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Olympic cycling gold medalist Marty Nothstein says an anonymous tip intended to foil his bid for a Pennsylvania congressional seat led to his leave from a world-class velodrome.

The Morning Call newspaper reports a sexual-misconduct claim led to Nothstein's dismissal by the Valley Preferred Cycling Center. Nothstein lawyer William Chadwick says the women mentioned in the anonymous claim say the alleged misconduct never happened.

The newspaper didn't reveal details of the misconduct alleged in the tip.

Nothstein says the claims were planted days after he launched his candidacy. He's running for the seat being vacated by fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Dent and faces Democrat Susan Wild and Libertarian Tim Silfies in November.

The district includes Allentown and all of Lehigh County and parts of four surrounding counties.

Nothstein won gold at the 2000 Sydney Games.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com