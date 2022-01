NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Supreme Court in Cyprus on Monday overturned the conviction of a British woman sentenced to a four-month suspended sentence for making up claims that she was gang raped by as many as a dozen Israelis during a vacation in Cyprus in 2019.

Michael Polak, who was among a team of lawyers representing the woman, called the decision a “watershed moment” for the woman and others “around the world who find themselves in similar positions.”