DMV not stopping in Fairfield

One of the Registrars of Voters proposed opening a DMV Express office in Old Town Hall, but at this point, the idea is not going forward. Fairfield,CT. 7/27/18

FAIRFIELD — No one looks forward to a DMV visit, and some in the local Registrar of Voters office had hoped to convince the town to open a new DMV Express outlet in Old Town Hall.

“It was explored over several months,” First Selectman Mike Tetreau said, adding town officials met with representatives from the Department of Motor Vehicles on several occasions. “We watched with interest as the West Haven operation came online.”

Ultimately, Tetreau said, “There were several logistical issues that made it difficult, including parking, space for customers and staffing.”

However, Democratic Registrar Matt Waggner and the office’s lone full-time staffer, Holly Lanese, both think it’s an idea that could work.

“Is the daily volume such that it could be handled with a couple of chairs in the lobby? We would be able to handle double what AAA did in Fairfield,” Waggner, adding the opening day of the West Haven location was not typical of what the traffic would be on a daily basis.

Waggner said he broached the idea when he heard the DMV was looking for requests for proposals for DMV Express sites. “It’s kind of on the back burner for now,” he said. “We want to gather enough data so we could see what we could expect.”

He said in addition to providing a time-saving service for residents, it could also provide revenue to the town. The DMV would pay $8 to the town for every transaction handled. That

money, La nese said, could be used for additional staff, if deemed necessary.

Lanese pointed out the DMV now registers voters, but her office often spends more time correcting the information sent to them by the DMV. This would cut out the middleman.

The West Haven and Milford sites opened in June. The Milford office is hosted by the Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union and charges a convenience fee for noncustomers.

The state issued a request for proposal last year for New Haven and Fairfield counties after AAA Northeast offices in the region stopped providing the licensing services.

At the DMV Express sites, residents can renew licenses, regular IDs and learner’s permits, and make name changes to the same items.