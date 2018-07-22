DMV offers online option for commercial license documents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is offering a new online service to save truck drivers trips to the Division of Motor Vehicles.

The state DMV says commercial driver's license holders can now submit their medical certifications online to comply with federal requirements.

The General Assembly passed legislation this year to permit the certificates to be submitted electronically.

The DMV says it's trying to save drivers time and streamline services using its new computer system. The agency installed its long-delayed new system last summer.

Democratic Rep. Robert Phillips, who sponsored the legislation in the House, says the change is pro-business. Democratic Sen. Roger Picard, the Senate sponsor, says drivers will be able to check off this task quickly without missing a day on the road.