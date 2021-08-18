DNR board member says lawsuit to oust him is political

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chairman of Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources policy board said Wednesday that a lawsuit seeking to remove him from the panel is politically motivated and that he has a right to continue serving.
Fred Prehn said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration sees him as a roadblock to its wildlife and environmental agenda. He said he won't give up his seat until the state Senate confirms his replacement. He pointed to May 25 analysis by the Legislative Reference Bureau that concluded the state Supreme Court ruled in 1964 that holdover appointees can continue to serve until their replacement wins Senate confirmation.