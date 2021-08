MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — An inmate at a western Michigan prison was attacked and killed over the weekend by two other inmates, correction officials said.

The inmate was in his cell at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when two other prisoners walked in and attacked him with a weapon, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Sunday in a statement.