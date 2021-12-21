DOJ: Connecticut violates rights of youth inmates at Manson

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that its investigation into Connecticut's Manson Youth Institution found the state's Correction Department has been violating the civil rights of incarcerated children.
The investigation stemmed from a 2019 report by the state Office of the Child Advocate and a subsequent follow-up in 2020, which found that among other things, the state was illegally locking up 15- to 17-year-olds who were classified as security risks for up to 23½ hours a day with no treatment plans and limited visitation.