DPW contract, shooting ordinance, approved by RTM

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The Representative Town Meeting approved a new contract Monday for the 73 members of the Public Works union. Fairfield,CT. 6/26/18 The Representative Town Meeting approved a new contract Monday for the 73 members of the Public Works union. Fairfield,CT. 6/26/18 Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo DPW contract, shooting ordinance, approved by RTM 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — This month’s Representative Town Meeting moved swiftly through its agenda Monday night, approving a gun discharge ordinance, a new contract for Public Works employees, improvements at Ye Yacht Yard, and a slew of appointments.

The gun discharge ordinance, which limits who can shoot a gun in town, and where, did draw opposition from one audience member.

Redding Road resident Paul Dawid said he has seven acres of property and sometimes like to shoot some target practice at his home.

“If you’re going to take this ordinance and make it into gun control, give me a place to shoot,” the 71-year-old said. “You’re taking a right away from me ... I pay taxes.”

The ordinance, adopted unanimously, requires that any shooting range in Fairfield be authorized by the police chief. Such a range would need written authorization, and an inspect prior to its issuance. It also does not prohibit legal hunting.

The Public Works contract, which covers 73 employees, is retroactive to July 1, 2014, and is in effect until June 30, 2020. The employees receive an annual pay increase of 2 percent in each year. The contract also increases some medical co-pays, and increases the employee’s share of health insurance premiums from 11 percent to 14 percent until July 1, 2018. As of this July 1, the premium share goes to 14.5 percent, and as of July 1, 2019, increases to 15 percent.

The RTM also approved the $42,000 repair project for the shed at Ye Yacht Yard. The work, which has been approved by the Historic District Commission, will be paid for by a donation from the Southport Conservancy.

The members of the Mill Hill Building Committee were approved as were appointments and re-appointments to the Ethics Commission and the Solid Waste and Recycling Commission.